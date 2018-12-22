Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Central Press Club (CPC) of the state capital. In his felicitation messages to the newly elected President Tariq Naqqash , Senior Vice President, Mr. Amir Uddin Mughal, Vice President, Ahsan Shah, Secretary Mr. Ghulam Raza Kazmi, Joint Secretary Mr. Naseer Anwar,Secretary Finance Ansar Khawja,Additional Secretary Wajid Khan, Secretary Information Naseer Choudhry and other office bearers of the Club, Sardar Masood Khan extended his warmest felicitation on their victory in the elections He said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of Journalist fraternity reposed in them.

The President expressed hope that newly elected representatives of Central Press Club will utilize their capabilities to resolve the problems faced by the journalist community and freedom of press.

Sardar Masood Khan said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. He prayed for their success during their tenure.