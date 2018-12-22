Share:

SIALKOT - A six-year-old minor girl was sexually assaulted by a local youth identified as Abdul Rehman in village Mian Harpal-Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil here on Friday.

The victim was admitted at Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. The accused lured Zumar Fatima,6, to a local haveli where he assaulted the minor.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Gulzar Khan (SHO Qila Kalarwala Police) told the newsmen that the police have arrested the alleged rapist Abdul Rehman. Police have sent him behind the bars after registration of a case against him.