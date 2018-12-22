Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, has said that there is no issue of the majority or the minority in Pakistan as they are living in an atmosphere of complete harmony.

He was speaking at a function for the distribution of Christmas gifts to the Christian community organized by the Al-Khidmat foundation. Liaqat Baloch said that the Christians community had taken active part in the creation of Pakistan and it was patriotic.

Christian leader Zahid Anwar, while speaking on the occasion, condemned the recent US administration report that the minorities in Pakistan were not free to practice their religion. He said that the minorities in this country were enjoying full freedom to practice their religion.

Liaqat Baloch further said that for the first time in the country’s history, the PTI government had talked of mid-term elections after only 110 days of taking over. He said this showed that the problems of the people were increasing.

He said that a single leader could not bring about a change in the country as an honest and competent team and party was needed for this task. He said that only the JI was fit for this job.

Liaqat Baloch emphasized that only with the unity and mutual understanding of the Muslims and the other communities, the country’s problems could be solved.