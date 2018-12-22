Share:

OSLO:- The move comes after two female hikers - 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway and 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark were found dead in the Moroccan mountains with signs of an atrocious murder. Moroccan police have stated that nine more people had been arrested over the murder of the European hikers. The news comes after another four suspects were arrested over the course of the week in the city of Marrakesh. Norwegian, Danish Female Hikers Reportedly Meet Violent Death in Morocco.

Ueland and Jespersen were in the country on a backpacking trip. Sunday evening they set up their tent in the Atlas Mountains, on the way up to the tallest peak of the region — Toubkal peak. On Monday, however, both women were found brutally murdered.

At the moment, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the gruesome incident.