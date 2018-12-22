Share:

The National Working Women Day is being observed today, reported by Radio Pakistan.

The day was declared in December 2010 in recognition of working women's struggle to secure a dignified and respectful working environment.

The day is also celebrated to acknowledge the economic contribution made by women to the country.

In his message on the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI government is fully committed to include women in the mainstream of national development.

He said dream of empowering women will be materialized in the new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar said the rights given to women by Islam are unprecedented having no other example in the history.