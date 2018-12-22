Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court on Friday accepted the fresh documents submitted by the defence side in Flagship Investment reference against former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and permitted to make them as case record.

The Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik rejected the objections of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and allowed to make the documents pertaining to sale of Hussain Nawaz’s property as part of case record.

The court also turned down the defence’s request to further delay the verdicts in graft references against Sharifs.

Earlier, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the defence request and adopted the stance that these documents were not mentioned in the financial statement. The companies were in loss, he argued.

He said that the prosecution’s case was that how these companies were established but the defence had produced documents on company disposal now.

NAB prosecutor pleaded that the trial court had reserved its judgment after the defence side had informed the court regarding completion of its evidence and arguments.

There were no provisions in the law to present more documents in case at this stage, he argued, adding, that the accused had been given full opportunities to submit documents in their defence during the trial.

At this, the judge noted that during the last hearing he had allowed to produce more documents before the judgment.

The judge remarked that the case was that the former Prime Minister had made properties abroad on names of his sons. Whether this property was now sold out or not, it had not impact on trial, he observed.

It may be mentioned here that the court had reserved its judgment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references and will announce it on December 24th.