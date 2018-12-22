Share:

LAHORE - In a landmark development, NESPAK has secured a short-term assignment of the Diamer Basha Dam project through competitive bidding.

An agreement has been signed between client WAPDA and NESPAK for providing engineering consultancy services. NESPAK’s scope of services includes review of evaluation of prequalification of applications submitted by contractors, review of bidding documents and evaluation of bids for contract MW1 (civil works). Under the agreement, the consultants shall commence the services within one week after the date of signing of contract agreement and the period of completion of services is six months from the commencement date of services. Diamer Basha Dam is proposed on the Indus River. The site is 315km upstream of Tarbela Dam Project. The detailed engineering design, environmental management and resettlement management plans were completed in 2008 by Diamer Basha Dam Consultants (DBC).

NESPAK enjoys the distinction of being the only consulting firm in Pakistan to have successfully undertaken the largest number of dam and hydropower projects in Pakistan and 12 other countries in the Middle East and Africa. It has so far carried out a total of 207 dam and hydropower projects. Raising of Mangla Dam Project, Mirani Dam, Sabakzai Dam, Attabad Landslide Dam Lake, 12 Dams in FATA, 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydroelectric Project, 1450MW Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project, Tarbela Hydropower Project, Wadi Dayqah Dam Oman, are few examples of NESPAK’s outclass performance.