NEW PROVINCE

Sunday | December 23, 2018
Latest
11:42 PM | December 22, 2018
Sindh governor inaugurates 'Panahgah' in Karachi
11:04 PM | December 22, 2018
Unbiased rule of law to be ensured: Fawad
10:12 PM | December 22, 2018
Dortmund edge Monchengladbach 2-1 in German Bundesliga
10:06 PM | December 22, 2018
Over 3.5 billion people watch 2018 FIFA World Cup
10:00 PM | December 22, 2018
‘Development of tribal districts govt’s top priority’
9:53 PM | December 22, 2018
Minority in Pakistan living in complete harmony: Baloch
8:15 PM | December 22, 2018
Humaima Malick channels her inner Cleopetra in first teaser of The Legend of Maula Jatt
8:02 PM | December 22, 2018
Global community should stop massive human rights violation in Kashmir
7:30 PM | December 22, 2018
Overseas Pakistani talent should be utilised: Afridi
7:22 PM | December 22, 2018
Toblerone goes Halal, provoking fear of Europe's 'Islamisation'
6:46 PM | December 22, 2018
Govt hospitals devour budget, torment patients: Haleem
5:58 PM | December 22, 2018
Civil dictatorship imposed in country under Imran government: Saad Rafique
4:33 PM | December 22, 2018
Armed forces, LEAs render tremendous sacrifices to restore peace in country: COAS
4:26 PM | December 22, 2018
US withdrawal to lead peace in Afghanistan: Qureshi
4:23 PM | December 22, 2018
IHC rejects Dr Shahid Masood's bail plea
4:00 PM | December 22, 2018
Govt decides to introduce national job portal for youth
3:57 PM | December 22, 2018
Paris braces for chaos as 'Yellow Vests' protests rock France for 6th Week
3:54 PM | December 22, 2018
NAB files supplementary reference in Ashiana scam
3:44 PM | December 22, 2018
Man climbs mobile tower in Islamabad, threatens to kill self if not made PM
3:30 PM | December 22, 2018
DG ISPR played cricket in streets of Karachi
RELATED NEWS
December 08, 2018
Gilgit-Baltistan not to be full-fledged province, SC told
December 06, 2018
Demand for B'pur province restoration 50 years old
November 28, 2018
Homework for S Punjab province completed
November 17, 2018
Racket of inter-province narcotic traffickers smashed
Top Stories
4:33 PM | December 22, 2018
Armed forces, LEAs render tremendous sacrifices to restore peace in country: COAS
3:03 PM | December 22, 2018
PM in Lahore to attend Punjab govt's 100-day performance function
1:55 PM | December 22, 2018
AC extends Saad Rafique, brother's physical remand by 15 days
2:41 PM | December 22, 2018
Chohan says govt to punish corrupt elements present in PTI
