Share:

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar says the eighth Joint Cooperation Committee has set new targets for Pak-China cooperation.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 8th JCC proceedings in Beijing, he said the CPEC is leading towards becoming a true economic corridor with multiple doors.

The Planning Minister said Pakistan and China have agreed to further strengthen the JCC mechanism through increased frequency of exchanges.

He said signing of memorandum of understanding on Industrial Cooperation would steer Pakistan into a new era of industrialization.

Khusro Bakhtyar said Pak-China cooperation in agriculture sector would focus on attracting investment in food production, processing, logistics, marketing and exports in joint ventures with Pakistani companies.

He vowed to promote development of hydel projects in Jehlum Cascade and Gilgit-Baltistan.