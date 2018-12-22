Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - To commemorate the academic accomplishments of students, the 30th Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), a constituent college of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), was held at Bahria Auditorium here on Friday. Dr Arif Alvi, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, graced the occasion as chief guest, and conferred degrees upon the graduates and medals among the distinction holders. Prominent among others present at the occasion were Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff; Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST; Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq, Commander Karachi and Commodore Habib-ur-Rehman, Commandant PNEC. Out of a total of 339 graduates, 3 received PhD degrees, 53 master’s degrees and 283 undergraduate degrees in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, and IME and Management Information Systems during the convocation. To acknowledge the outstanding academic achievements of students in their respective disciplines, the chief guest awarded 29 medals to position holders, which included 10 President’s Gold Medals, 5 Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, 7 Chancellor’s Silver Medals and 7 Rector’s Gold Medals.

In his convocation address, Dr Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He said that the graduates were fortunate enough to have received higher education at Pakistan’s best Science and Technology University. He urged them to carry their skills and learning with humility in the professional world and, in so doing, pay back to the society, particularly those who are less privileged.

He particularly highlighted the teaching faculty for their dedication in knowledge dispensation to the graduates.

He commended PNEC for providing quality engineers to the evolving industry of Pakistan, adding its responsibility has further increased after the inception of CPEC projects.

Earlier, Rector NUST apprised the audience that NUST is making all-out efforts to ensure quality education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet country’s requirements. He also highlighted some of NUST’s significant achievements lately, including its ascension among the world’s elite tertiary academic institutions. In his welcome address, Commandant PNEC mentioned that 90 percent of PNEC graduates are hired for employment within six months of their graduation and that a good number of them have been serving at some of the top organizations of the world.