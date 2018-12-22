Share:

Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi on Saturday said that overseas Pakistani should come back and utilize their expertise for the progress of their homeland.

Addressing a ceremony, Shehryar Afridi emphasized upon the overseas Pakistanis to return homeland and utilize their skills for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that ‘hybrid war’ has been imposed on the country and the anti-state forces wanted to split the nation to destabilize the country. The minister declared Balochistan, tribal areas and Gilgit-Baltistan first line of defence in the hybrid war.

He said that nothing is impossible in the country and added that soon Pakistan will progress due to the policies adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister also urged the parents to keep an eye on their children so as to keep them away from drugs. He said that it was their responsibility to share the truth with the nation.

It is pertinent to mention that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, on November 14, had launched a web portal named ‘Naya Pakistan Calling’ to hire services of Pakistanis working abroad for national development.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the portal at the Overseas Pakistan Foundation office, he said the portal is aimed to provide a platform where expats can share their credentials.