Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed fraternal ties deeply rooted in their shared religion, values and culture.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, Ibrahim Almadani, who called on him, the Minister said that Jordan had always been a friend and Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the brotherly country.

“The existing relations between the two countries should translate into enhanced cooperation in economy, trade and investment,” the Minister added.

The Information Minister said that we desire to further promote, diversify and strengthen all areas of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both the people.

He said that terrorism and extremism were common enemies and we should make concerted and integrated efforts for rooting out that menace.

He said that Pakistan had rendered invaluable sacrifices in global war against terrorism and paid tributes to its Armed Forces and security agencies that demonstrated gallantry in the unconventional war.

The Ambassador acknowledged sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation in multiple areas between the two countries.

During the course of meeting, both the Ambassador and Minister further discussed cooperation in the field of media and information.