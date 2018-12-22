Share:

LAHORE X: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry has decided to introduce the Chinese idea of “ZERO-WASTE” life in Pakistan. The Chinese concept of “zero-waste” is that they believe nothing is waste, until and unless we find ways to use them. Shah Faisal Afridi, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ma Zhijun, President of the Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, Halal Food Commission conducted a meeting at PCJCCI office, in which they highlighted this concept of eccentric life. The most important aspect of zero-waste life is using creativity and skills to turn used items into something new, like making a pot of shampoo bottle and making decorative flowers of used tissue papers. Shah Faisal Afridi, President PCJCCI, apprised that the young Chinese people proposed and supported zero-waste life. Pakistan currently has the largest population of young people ever recorded in history, and the future of Pakistan also lies in the hands of youth so we should motivate youth to practice zero-waste life.