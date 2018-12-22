Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said provision of standard health facilities and reforms in public sector health institutions, by improving their services, were among the top priorities of the government.

Chairing a meeting of health task force here at the PM Office, he said special focus would be given to expand the country’s export potential in health sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Federal Health Secretary Prof Abdul Bari Khan, Dr Faisal Sultan, Dr Raeesa Gul, Mohtarma Shaheen Ghani and others.

The health services minister briefed the prime minister about the steps taken in making improvement and bringing reforms in provision of health facilities in the federal capital. The meeting deliberated upon making policy to meet growing requirements in nursing field.

The minister also briefed the meeting about progress in amending laws of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act and Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan Act.

The prime minister directed for completing the process of the proposed amendments within two weeks.

The meeting was also briefed regarding the steps taken for up-gradation of research and laboratories.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid briefed the prime minister about progress in Medical Teaching Institute Act.

MEETING ABOUT SPECIAL PERSONS

Imran Khan directed all ministries, divisions and provincial governments to make strategy and recommendations to ensure full implementation of various steps taken by the government for the special persons.

All the relevant ministries, divisions and the provincial governments have been directed to forward their final recommendations and a detailed strategy in that regard, in the next four weeks, to the Prime Minister Office through the establishment division, a press release issued by the PM Office here said.

Responsibility for the strategy on implementation of two percent quota for the special persons has been given to the Establishment Division and provincial governments.

It has been noticed that two percent quota had been kept for the special persons in all advertisements for employment, however, recruitment on two percent quota for special persons according to the vacant posts was minimal.

It has been directed in the Prime Minister Office document that utilization of two percent quota for the special persons should be based on total manpower of the ministries and divisions.

The recommendations and steps taken for issuing of driving licenses to the hearing impaired persons, according to international standards and norms, has been given to interior ministry and provincial governments.

According to the documents, federal ministry for health services and the provincial governments have been given the responsibilities of implementing the strategy of provisions of free wheel chairs to physically handicapped persons.

Similarly, the federal ministry for health services and provincial governments had also been tasked to take steps for providing white cane to visually impaired persons.

The responsibility of taking steps and giving recommendations for provision of houses to special persons has been given to the ministry of housing and works.