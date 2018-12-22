Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PTI government will ensure the rights of the people and all resources are being utilized to uplift the living standard of masses.

He was addressing at a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday in connection with the performance of PTI's Punjab government in first 100 days.

He said that in past, half of the whole provincial budget was spent on development of Lahore city alone and even funds allocated for the welfare of workers were diverted to Lahore.

The PM said that the corrupt practices of the previous rulers have ruined the economy of the country and our exports are only worth 24billion Dollars which is far less than small states like Singapore and we can only move forward by learning from our past mistakes.

On this occasion, PM Imran also appreciated Punjab Cheif Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's honesty and integrity.

He appreciated Punjab finance minister for a comprehensive presentation about the provincial government's performance.

Imran Khan said major reforms will be made in various sectors to bring relief to the common man. He said civil code procedure will be reformed in order to reduce the time involved in the disposition of cases.

The Prime Minister said the courts will decide the cases in one year time after the introduction of reforms.

He said this will be started in centre, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan soon.

He said police reforms are mandatory to depoliticize the department and make it a modern law enforcement force.

The PM said agricultural reforms are also very important as it acts as a backbone of the country.

"Small farmers will be empowered and facilitated to raise their living standards," he stated.

Imran Khan said protection of rights of minorities is part of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who struggled for a separate country for Muslims that would also ensure equal rights to people of other faiths.

Referring to the protest of opposition on NAB cases, he said these cases were set up during the tenure of the previous government and PTI government has no role in it.

He said the only difference is that the incumbent government did not stop the accountability process as done previously.

Imran told in clear terms that there will be no compromise on accountability and the future of the country will be at stake if corrupt people are not taken to task.

"I came into politics to rid the country of corruption," he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the time has come that dream of a new Pakistan will come true.

He said all-out steps are being taken to improve the institutions in Punjab.

He said the culture of status quo has been abolished in the province, thanks to the 22-year struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said executive councils have been set up in the centre and Punjab to declare South Punjab a new province.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said 100000 acres of land worth 171 billion rupees has been retrieved from encroachment mafia.

A new industrial policy has been approved which will lead to employment of 1.2 million youth. The new policy is also being made for the development of the livestock sector.

He said 10.25 million saplings have been planted in first 100 days of the provincial government.

"A record legislation has been made in this short period of time and 31 bills have been sent to the law ministry."

He said a minority empowerment package is being brought for minorities as per vision of the PTI government.

Usman Buzdar said under the guidance of PM, shelter homes have been established in Lahore and Rawalpindi to provide facility to homeless people. He said an organized and indiscriminate action was taken against power thieves.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht while giving a presentation of the achievements said a foundation has been laid down for the change of system in the first 100 days.

He said PTI government inherited a loan of 1140 billion rupees and it had to go to litigation to resolve the cases of unpaid amounts of 56 billion rupees, left by previous government.

He said even 102 billion rupees from the provident fund of the provincial employees were spent by the previous rulers. He lamented that allocated funds for South Punjab were diverted to develop Lahore and other cities.

Giving salient features of the trajectory of progress, he said the provincial government has set a target of 7 per cent growth rate. It will not only look for foreign investment in various projects but also encourage local investors by giving them all facilities.

He said new urban areas will be established to cater to the needs of the rising population. He said the development of Southern Punjab is among the highest priorities of the new government.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said the provincial government aims to create 6 million job opportunities in order to lift 10 million people out of poverty.