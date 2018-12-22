Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend a busy day in the City on Saturday (today) as he is scheduled to attend at least two events in the provincial metropolis.

Prime Minister will be attending a function arranged by APTMA at Aziz Avenue, Gulberg-V at 2 pm.

Chairman APTMA Syed Ali Ahsan has organised the event in Prime Minister’s honour to express gratitude for providing energy affordability solutions both gas and electricity to the exporting industry.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend a ceremony in the afternoon (4pm) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal being held in connection with 100-day performance of the Punjab Government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will address the ceremony. A documentary depicting Punjab government’s 100-day performance will also be screened on the occasion.