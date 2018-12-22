Share:

LAHORE – The general council meeting of Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF) is going to be held today (Saturday) here at Sports Gymnasium of PU New Campus. The meeting, which will also elect its new office-bearers, will be followed by 2nd Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship 2018 on Dec 23 at the same venue in which all provinces including Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, AJK and departments like Police, Railways, SNGPL, Wapda, Army and HEC would participate. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan HE Erik Beishembiev will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The organising committee comprises Furqan Ahmed, Basharat, Brig (R) Azam Effendi, Arslan Tareen, Shahzeb Janjua, Shumail Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Aqeel Butt, Sarmad, Basheer Ahmad Khan, Jamshed and Sardar Mahmood.–Staff Reporter