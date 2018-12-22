Share:

HAFIZABAD - The district police claimed to have smashed three gangs of burglars, cattle-lifters and dacoits and recovered booty worth millions of rupees. According to police, the CIA, Jalalpur Bhattian, Pindi Bhattian and Hafizabad Saddr police smashed the gangs.

The police recovered 23 cattle heads, two bikes, three cellphones, cash, household articles and unlicensed arms worth Rs7 million.

Addressing a press conference here, District Police Officer Sajid Kiyana said that CIA Incharge Ahad Hussain Tarar, SHO City Ijaz Butt, Munawar Shah SHO Jalalpur Bhattian, Mian Zulfiqar SHO City Pindi Bhattian, Khalid Khan SHO Sadar Pindi Bhattian and Mahmood Butt SHO Sadar Hafizabad under the supervision of DSP Sadar Muhammad Khalid and DSP Pindi Bhattian Anjum-us-Saqib raided different places and smashed Babri gang, Sheri Bhoon gang and Dhamaka gang and arrested 19 of their members including ringleaders wanted by police in 29 cases.

He further said that these gangs were also operating in Rawalpindi and Chakwal districts and involved in over two dozen cases. One of the smashed gangs had committed six burglaries in six houses in Chak Gujran police station Kassoki in one night and had become terror for the villagers.

Later, the DPO returned the stolen cattle and other articles to 38 victims and distributed appreciation certificates and cash reward to the police teams which have smashed these notorious gangs.