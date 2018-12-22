Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Lawmaker Khwaja Saad Rafique in Friday’s National Assembly sitting warned that arrest of PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Zardari could cause chaos in the country.

The NAB authorities might arrest more politicians in the coming days to balance the situation, PML-N leader Saad Rafique.

He attended the proceeding of the National Assembly on production orders issued by Speaker National Assembly. “Political temperature may increase in the coming days, as more arrests with the intention to balance the situation are expected,” the PML-N MNA said, who received desk-thumping by his party’s lawmakers when he entered the house.

About speculation of Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest, he said the act could cause chaos in the country.

He said that there was a need to hold dialogue to avoid chaotic situation. “It is responsibility of the government to take state institutions onboard,” said the former Railways minister, suggesting there was a need to tackle real challenges including poverty, deteriorating economic situation and illiteracy.

“Saner elements need to evaluate the situation to avoid big loss,” he said and expressed displeasure for summoning PPP-P Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardar by the NAB.

PML-N MNA was of the view that the NAB law was made to victimise political opponents. “It is a black law, which is also being used for political victimisation,” he said, mentioning that PPP-P and PML-N could not make amendments in this law.

“PPP-P and PML-N were earlier not willing to make amendments in NAB laws, now PTI is not ready making amendment in this law,” he said, admitting that even the accountability during the PML-N government was not transparent.

About delay in his production orders, PML-N lawmaker said his production orders should have been issued earlier. “The delay in issuance of production orders reflect that parliament is still not independent,” he said.

About his arrest in the Paragon Housing Society scandal, the former minister said the NAB authorities could not produce any evidence against him. “My assets and income which had been declared in his tax returns, being used as a charge sheet,” he said, mentioning the behaviour of NAB authorities was not appropriate.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, responding to the concern raised by PML-N MNA, strongly criticised the PML-N for accusing NAB authorities. “They (PML-N) need more accountability. They don’t want justice they want Justice Qayyum, they don’t want Ehtesab (accountability) rather they need Ehtesab-ur-Rehman,” he commented, inviting rumpus from the opposition benches.

He said: “the opposition is afraid of accountability”. The opposition, in an attempt to stop PTI MNA, pointed out quorum in the house. Most of the opposition members also left the house in protest.

However, the chair immediately prorogued the house.

Earlier, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif criticised the government for removing fence from the house of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

The House unanimously passed a resolution which called for improving the mechanism of registration of every newborn child, provision of food protection to mother and child and clean drinking water, and facilitation in child enrolment in schools. The resolution also urged to make child abuse and abrogation of their rights as inhuman acts.

The resolution was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Two bills entitled ‘The Islamabad High Court (Amendment), 2018’ and ‘The ICT Right of persons with disability’,2018’ were also introduced in the house.

The statement of objects and reasons of bill ‘The Islamabad High Court (Amendment’ says the present strength of judges compared to number of pending cases is not sufficient, therefore, it is necessary to increase the strength of the judges of Islamabad High Court from seven to ten Judges including Chief Justice to overcome the difficulties of litigant public for early disposal of long pending cases.’