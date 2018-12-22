Share:

PESHAWAR - In order to facilitate low income passengers in travelling from Peshawar to Karachi, Pakistan Railways is all set to launch ‘Rehman Baba Express’ tomorrow (Sunday).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will jointly inaugurate the new train service at a launching ceremony to be held in Peshawar at 10am. Every day, Rehman Baba Express will leave for Karachi from Peshawar Cantonment Railways Station at 10am.

Rehman Baba Express will have ten economic class coaches, brake van and one power plant, an official at the Peshawar Railways Division told The Nation on Friday. “This service was basically aimed at facilitating low income passengers by providing them economy class service from Peshawar to Karachi,” the official added.

About its route, he said that departing from the provincial metropolis Peshawar at 10am, Rehman Baba Express, named after late prominent Pashto poet ‘Abdul Rehman’ commonly known as Rehman Baba will pass through Nowshera, Attock City, Rawalpindi, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Landhi and will finally reach Karachi Cantonment Railway Station next day at 12:30pm.

Likewise, it will depart at 10am from Karachi and will reach Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station at 12:30 pm the next day, the officials explained.

They informed that currently at least four different trains including the Jaffar, Awam Express, Khushal Khan Khattak and Khyber Mail are functional. Of them, the Jaffar Express plies between Peshawar and Quetta, while the remaining three travel between Peshawar and Karachi.

The launch of the Rehman Baba Express for economy class passengers is part of the first 100-day plan of Pakistan Railways.

The ticket will be Rs1,350 and passengers travelling on the first day on Rehman Baba Express will be charged half of the ticket.