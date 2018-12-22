Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday awarded degrees to students of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), a constituent college of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). The convocation was held at Bahria Auditorium, Karachi.

A total of 339 students were awarded degrees out of which three received PhD degrees, 53 received master’s degrees and 283 received BE degrees in the disciplines of mechanical, electrical, IME and BS in management information systems during the convocation.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Lt-Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman, rector of NUST, also graced the occasion with their presence.

To acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of students in their respective disciplines, the president awarded 29 medals to the position holders including 10 President Gold Medals, five Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, seven Chancellor Silver Medals and as many Rector Gold Medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alvi congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He urged the students to carry their skills and learning with humility and in some manner to pay back to the society and to those who are less privileged. He further highlighted that PNEC is producing quality engineers to the evolving industry of Pakistan.

The President appreciated PNEC's concerted efforts to strengthen the culture of Research and Development and apprised the audience that Government of Pakistan has also announced a number of faculty development programs and research grant schemes through Higher Education Commission.

He emphasized the graduating students to reach the level where human intelligence and artificial intelligence integrate. He further said that the synapse of intelligence integration is requirement of present era.

While addressing the audience, Rector NUST apprised that NUST is making all out efforts to provide best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet country's requirements. He informed that due to excellence in education achieved in relatively short span of time, QS world university ranking has placed NUST on 417thposition among 500 top world universities. He further said that NUST has also been ranked number 1 university in HEC ranking since 2015.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commodore Habib Ur Rehman, Commandant PNEC highlighted that PNEC graduates are spread across the globe. He also informed that 90 per cent of PNEC graduates are hired for employment within six months of graduation. He further apprised the audience that in order to enhance intellectual and analytical abilities, the students are provided different forums to share and express their potential at different levels.

He stated that PNEC has established strong linkages with more than 50 renowned national & international industries and students get hands on experiences through 100 percent internship programs and industrial visits.

A large number of naval officers, dignitaries and parents of graduating students attended the ceremony.