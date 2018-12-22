Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had revived the ‘Ehtesabur Rehman’ to target the opposition.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Nafisa Shah, Maula Bux Chandio and Palwasha Khan referred to the ‘targeted accountability’ by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Saifur Rehman against the PPP leadership. Saifur Rehman later apologised to PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for filing fake cases against him.

Nafisa Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan must clarify his government’s position after Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar’s alleged meeting with Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau officials.

However, Akbar rejected the accusations of PPP pertaining to the meeting with JIT probing Asif Ali Zardari. He termed his meetings with FIA and NAB officials a routine matter.

Earlier, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman raised the issue of Shahzad Akbar’s meeting with JIT members at FIA’s office and questioned its timing ahead of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s hearing in the banking court.

Nafisa Shah said PPP will decide the future course of action on December 27 when the party marks the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Maula Bux Chandio said Imran Khan was engaged in poultry and livestock arrangements as the country faced crises. He said Zardari had spent more than a decade in jail and no allegation was proven against him.

“The PML-N had also raised the accountability slogans but nothing happened. Let the government use its force against us,” he contended.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik said that the PPP’s leadership and workers cannot be pressured and suppressed by the old tactics of filing cases without any basis against them.

“Asif Ali Zardari is victim of political motivated cases as he faced such cases many times but he had always emerged victorious and will be emerging successful this time too” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said that earlier acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP has always been targeted through fake and political motivated cases.

Rehman Malik said: “I am foreseeing political turmoil in the near future in the country as the confrontational politics of the present government will lead to further instability in our economically troubled country”. He questioned that can our country face further economical destabilisation or should we not move forward with collective wisdom in the greater national interest. He also warned that PPP will plan the reaction depending upon the nature of the action against PPP leadership.

In a statement, he said that if the government was serious then there should be accountability reforms to cope with corruption.

Senator Malik also appealed to media to stop trial of PPP leadership and follow the orders of the Supreme Court in the matter relates to investigation against Zardari.

Separately, PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the government’s connivance with the NAB, FIA and other institutions was now crystal clear.

He said that the reality of accountability has been exposed as the PM’s advisor held a meeting with members of the JIT.

Senator Khokhar said that Shehzad Akbar’s visit to the FIA office and meetings with the so-called witnesses is very suspicious.

He said that the missing pieces are now connected with the puzzle as the statements of the ministers are the basis for NAB and FIA’s investigations. Senator Khokhar said that the PPP leadership is being targeted yet again. How is it possible for the media to issue news of cases before they are even compiled, he asked. Senator Khokhar said by saying that PPP will rise over all the obstacles that are being thrown its way.

Yesterday the PPP decided to move to the court against PTI for ‘fake claim’ of alleged ownership of Asif Ali Zardari regarding flats in New York.

Shehzad rejects accusation

NNI adds: PM adviser Shahzad Akbar rejected the PPP accusations pertaining to the meeting with JIT probing Asif Ali Zardari. Clarifying his position while talking to a private TV channel, he termed his meetings with FIA and NAB as a routine matter.

While responding to the queries of PPP, Shehzad asserted that no meeting was held with JIT on December 19. “Meetings with FIA, NAB and FBR are held now and then. These are the part of the government’s unit recovering illegal assets,” he declared.