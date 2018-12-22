Share:

OKARA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates won the by-elections to two councillor seats here on Friday, according to unofficial results. According to details, by-elections were held to two seats of councillor in ward No-20 of the Okara Municipal Committee and Ward No-6 of MC Basirpur.

In Okara MC’s Ward No-20, the PTI candidate won the by-election to a vacant of councillor seat. PTI-backed candidate Rao Muhammad Taqi bagged 633 votes while his opponent PML-N’s ticket-holder Ch Muhammad Naeem secured 606 votes. According to unofficial result, a total of 1,239 votes were cast out of total 2,641 votes. The PTI workers under the leadership of Ch Muhammad Saleem Sadiq and Ch Abdullah Tahir made strenuous efforts to win the seat.

In the Basirpur MC’s Ward No-6, PTI candidate Mian Khalid Imtiaz Wattoo got 707 votes against his rival PML-N Candidate Fayyaz Ahmad Khokhar who got secured 705 votes after a though contest.

14 BOOKED FOR DECANTING

The police during anti-decanting drive booked 14 persons on charges of decanting of gas cylinders in the city area. The different police teams during raids in various areas including Nai Abadi Road found Sajjad and Nadeem, Abdul Majeed at Qadir Colony, Khushi Muhammad, Khurram, Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Sheraz, Aamir Ashraf, Aamir, Yasir, Muhammad Ramzan, Abdulah and Muhammad Akram decanting LPG cylinders without lawful permission and adopting safety measures. Separate cases have been registered against all violators at police stations concerned under Section 285, 286 and 427 PPC.

MAN ENDS LIFE

A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree over a family dispute. Azam of Gogera Town resided with his in-laws in village Jawahar Singh.

After a dispute with the family, he hanged himself from a tree and died. Depalpul police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

On the other hand, former lawmaker Malik Abbas Khokhar, 85, passed away after short ailment. He was the father of PML-N MPA Malik Ali Abbas Khokhar. The late Malik Abbas was the ever green Parliamentarian of Tehsil Depalpar. He was laid to rest in his ancestral village Pipli Pehar. His funeral was attended by thousands of peoples from all walks of life.

Notables amongst them were villagers MNAs - Ch Nadeem Abbas Rubera, Ch Riazul Haq Juj, Moeen Wattoo, Rao Ajmal Khan and MPs - Mian Yawar Zaman, Ch Javed Allaudin and Ch Muneebul Haq.

Cops imparted first aid training

Rescue 1122 conducted First Aid and Civil Defence training for Patrolling Police here on Wednesday.

The three-day training on First Aid and Civil Defence was held on the instructions of Additional IG Police and Punjab Highway Patrol Abu Bakr Khuda Bakhsh Awan at Sahowala, Sambrial. Patrolling Police officers and constables were trained to give first aid on road during roadside accidents.