Share:

LAHORE:- Lahore Qalandars have inducted three rookies from who have received contracts from Qalandars under the player development programme. They included Dilber Hussain, Maaz Khan and Ali Majid Shah. “We have given contracts to three of our best finds this season. We will pay them a monthly retention along with taking care of all their professional needs,” said Qalandars Chief Executive Office (CEO) Atif Rana. Rana said all three players were from “very humble backgrounds” and had the potential to become top performers of the country. “The player development program is aimed at producing talent for Pakistan cricket,” he said.