Share:

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) held the selection board meeting after more than one year for the promotion of faculty members, Friday.

The statement issued said that 135th meeting of the Selection Board was held here at Quaid-i-Azam University. Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, QAU presided over the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Members, Registrar, Deans of the respective faculties and subject experts. The Selection Board discussed some 72 agenda items and forwarded its recommendations to the Syndicate for 65 teaching and 07 non-teaching positions. The Selection Board recommended promotions of faculty members as Professor and Associate Professor. It is pertinent to mention here that the Selection Board meeting was held after more than a year.

Meanwhile, QAU Alumni Association (QAUAA) organized a reception for the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at COMSATS. The session was attended by senior members of QAU Alumni Association including Executive Director COMSATS Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi, vice chancellors, senior government officials and office bearers of Academic Staff Association QAU. The participants congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor QAU Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and assured their utmost cooperation for the development of QAU.

Various proposals/projects were discussed and it was resolved that a joint strategy would be evolved to strengthen QAU as a leading higher education institution of Pakistan.

It was decided that QAU Alumni Association and QAU administration would continue to work more closely to address various changes being faced by QAU in more effective way especially illegal occupation of QAU land, fund raising and welfare of QAU students and faculty.

It was also decided that QAU Alumni Association would assist in the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Social Sciences at QAU. In this regard, a three members Committee formed which included Executive Director COMATS Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi, Dr Abdul Basit Chancellor Preston University and Dr Rauf-i-Azam Vice Chancellor University of Education Lahore.

Senior member of QAU Alumni Association and Director General Environmental Protection Agency Farzana Altaf Shah was assigned the land occupation issue. Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Muhammad Ali Shah appreciated the contribution and gesture of senior alumnus of QAU. He said that multiple challenges being faced by QAU could be resolved through collective efforts. He termed QAU Alumni as asset of QAU and announced to benefit from its expertise through frequent interactions. Earlier President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai and Secretary General Murtaza Noor shared the objectives and achievements of QAU Alumni Association. They also welcomed newly appointed QAU Vice-Chancellor.