LAHORE - Quran Khawani for late Absar Abdul Ali, HNPIP Director, was held at his Butt Villas’ residence on Friday. People from all walks of life visited his residence to share the grief with the bereaved family.

The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari along with staff of Nawa-i-Waqt Group also attended the prayer ceremony besides the employees from Nazria Pakistan Trust.

In his message, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tribute to the deceased, saying: “Absar Abdul Ali’s services for journalism and literature will be remembered.” He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.