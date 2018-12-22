Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that twenty new trains will be run next year to facilitate the passengers.

While talking to media persons in Peshawar on Saturday, he said the number of freight trains will also be increased to fifteen by the end of next year.

Sheikh Rasheed said a new passenger train, Rehman Baba Express, will be launched from Nowshera to Karachi.

He said two VIP trains will also be run besides three trains for the tourists.

The Minister said employment opportunities will be created for skilled youth in Pakistan Railways.