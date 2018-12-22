Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told an Accountability Court on Friday that a reference against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would be filed in a couple of days in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal.

Earlier, Special Judge Accountability Court Najamul Hassan then extended the judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister’s ex-Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema for 13 days.

The Accountability Court heard the case as the accountability watchdog presented seven accused including Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema in the court.

However, Shehbaz Sharif could not presented before the court as he is currently attending the ongoing National Assembly session as his production order were issued by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua told the court that the supplementary references against Shehbaz and Fawad in Ashiana case will be filed within two or three days.

On December 19, the anti-graft body informed the apex court that supplementary references have been prepared against Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hasan Fawad and have been approved by NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

The NAB Lahore has prepared a reference against Shehbaz and Fawad Hasan in the Rs 14 billion housing project case.

Shehbaz is accused of misuse of authority, while Fawad is accused of making assets worth Rs 740 million illegally as well as the misuse of authority, as per the NAB.

As per the NAB, Shehbaz misused his authority for cancelling the award of the project’s contract to successful bidder M/s Chaudhry Latif and Sons in the Ashiana housing case.

Instead, he obliged M/s Lahore Casa Developers (JV) -- a proxy group of M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, it further states. He is also accused of directing the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to assign the project to the LDA leading to award of contract to the Lahore Casa Developers.

It says Fawad, who was Implementation Secretary to Shehbaz when he was the then Chief Minister of Punjab, leveled allegations of wrongdoings against Chaudhry Latif and Sons in order for the contract to be awarded to Casa Developers, the anti-graft body claimed.