GUJRANWALA - Dacoits and thieves went on rampage through the district, depriving citizens of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables worth millions of rupees in 22 incidents occurred in various areas over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, armed men snatched Rs125,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones from Sajjad in the remit of Gujranwala Saddr Police.

Similarly, bandits looted Rs70,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Luqman in the Civil Lines area; robbers took away Rs100,000, gold ornaments from Zubair while in the Gharjakh area, dacoits took away Rs30,000, cellphone and gold locket set from Zaid.

IN Wahndo area, Ibrahim was deprived of Rs200,000, gold ornaments and cell phones at gunpoint while swindlers took away Rs30 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone from a woman in Civil Lines area.

At Jinnah Road, armed men entered the house of Aftab and looted Rs140 thousands, gold ornaments, laptop and cell phone while in Saddr Gujranwala area, robbers looted Rs50 thousands, cell phones, gold ornaments, US dollars and valuables from the house of Rizwan.

At Ladhewala Warriach, bandits snatched Rs25 thousands, cell phone from Qasim; in Kot Ladha, Zulifqar was deprived of Rs250 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone at gunpoint; in Saddr Wazirabad area, bandits snatched Rs45 thousands, gold chain and cell phone from Salman while in city Kamoki area robbers looted Rs60 thousands, cell phone from Sarfraz.

In Ghakkar Mandi, dacoits took away Rs30 thousands, cell phones from Muhammad Hassan while Shafiq was deprived of with Rs25 thousands, gold ornaments in this area.

In Sabzi Mandi police station limit, bandits looted Rs400 thousands and cell phone at gunpoint; in Saddr Wazirabad area, robbers snatched Rs110 thousands, locket set and cell phone from Owais.

At Ahmed Nagar, armed men intercepted Mithu and deprived him of Rs220 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phone.

In Saddr police station limit, robbers snatched Rs350 thousands, gold ornaments from Ishtiaq. At Ahmed Nagar, Ramzan was deprived of Rs57 thousands, two cell phones; armed men snatched Rs40 thousands, gold ornaments from Ashfaq in Saddr Kamoke area.

Swindlers took away cash and other valuables from Awais while Munir was deprived of Rs200 thousands and cell phone in Aroop police station limit. Unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Tariq, Yousaf and Abid. Police have registered cases.