Rawalpindi - The bosses of Rawalpindi police have directed their subordinates to take strict action against police personnel assisting the land mafia, informed a police spokesman on Friday. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Fayyaz Dev and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan issued these directions to Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddar Circle after a citizen lodged a complaint with them accusing Raja Ishaq and his gang of illegally occupying his plot located at Clifton Town, a private housing society, he added.

The complainant also alleged that officers of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni are providing shelter to land mafia. It may be noted here that Raja Ishaq had remained in custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his alleged involvement in land-related fraud cases and recently was released by the investigators.

According to spokesman, a citizen namely Sheikh Khalid Rasool, a resident of Satellite Town, tendered applications before RPO and CPO that he had purchased a plot (number 67) measuring 1 kanal located in Clifton Town and got transferred it in his name through the land revenue department. He added that the management of Clifton Town including the owner Raja Ishaq, Haji Abdul Ghaffar Manager Sabri and Site Supervisor Nisar stopped him from constructing a house on the said land and had threatened him of dire consequences. He mentioned that the land grabbers built walls on his plot forcefully, on which he approached the court of law and obtained a stay order to stop the management from continuing the construction work. However, the powerful land mafia did not obey the court orders and continued building walls, he lamented. “I then lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni asking to get the court orders implemented,” he said. The SHO had assigned SI Tariq Gondal with the task to stop the land grabbers from construction but the SI didn’t take action and took the side of the accused, he mentioned. The complainant asked the police officers to initiate legal action against Raja Ishaq and his gang and to evacuate his plot from the clutches of land mafia.

Taking action, RPO and CPO instructed SP and DSP Saddar Circle to launch an inquiry into the allegations and to submit their report so that appropriate action could be taken against the accused, the spokesman added.

He said that the CPO has also sought a list of all the police officers involved in assisting land mafia in the district. A punitive action would be taken against the black sheep in the police department by the CPO, the spokesman vowed. Meanwhile, SP Saddar summoned both the parties and recorded their statements, informed official sources.

On the other hand, a team of Sadiqabad police, following the instructions of ASP New Town Circle, carried out a raid on house number DK-205 located at Tarlai Wala Hakeem Street in Dhoke Kashmirian at 11pm on Wednesday night and seized 25 bottles of liquor and arrested an alleged bootlegger Qaiser Mehmood, informed official sources.

Police also took cash Rs 3, 50,000 during the search and shifted the accused to a police station. Nonetheless, police have not registered a case against accused so far and is allegedly trying to sweep the issue under the carpet, sources said.

The mobile phone of SHO PS Sadiqabad was powered off when this correspondent tried to obtain his point of view about the raid.