Rawalpindi - All the security arrangements have been finalized to ensure peaceful observance of Christmas on December 25, Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, 4000 security personnel including female police, personnel from the special branch and elite force would be deployed around the city to ensure tight arrangements at churches and other public places.

These contingents will be supervised by three superintendents of police (SPs), 11 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 21 SHOs. Moreover, no one will be allowed to park their vehicles near churches, while walk-through gates will be installed at the entrance of the churches and visitors will be checked using metal detectors.

Apart from churches, police personnel will be deployed at public places including parks, he said, adding that security has also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city with special checking ordered for the special occasion.

Meanwhile, a Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held here on Friday at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for Christian employees of BBH, to promote inter-faith harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tariq Khan Niazi felicitated the Christian employees on the joyous occasion, adding that such events are an opportunity to share joy with each other in order to promote interfaith harmony at gross roots level. Earlier, nursing staff presented a shield to MS BBH. BBH employee association President Khalid Bhatti and others were present on the occasion.