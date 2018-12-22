Share:

LAHORE - Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Friday to review setting up shelters for attendants of patients at tertiary care hospitals. Health department officials and Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals attended the meeting.

In the first phase, shelters would be set up at four teaching hospitals in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi. Shelters would be established at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology (Lahore) and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi within week. Such facility would be extended to other hospitals in phases. “Provision of shelters at hospitals is actually implementation of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. People who come from far flung areas in cold weather to see their loved ones admitted in hospitals would be facilitated. We cannot leave people to face hardships in the open sky,” she said.