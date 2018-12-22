Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Friday.

Both the government and opposition members of the parliamentary accountability body supported the name proposed by a PAC member Sheikh Rohail Asghar.

Shehbaz Sharif, after assuming the charge, summoned first meeting of the PAC on December 28 (Friday).

“I am thankful to all the members for showing trust in me,” said the newly-elected chairman PAC, lauding the services of previous chairman of PAC Syed Khursheed Shah.

The newly-elected members of PAC congratulated the chairman for assuming the charge.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, congratulating the chairman, hoped that the PAC chairman would set a new positive trend.

PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar congratulating opposition leader expressed that the clause related to Charter of Democracy (CoD) was implemented. “It should have done earlier, as four months were wasted due to deadlock,” he said.

MNA Amir Dogar, congratulating the chairman PAC, said that the government side ended the deadlock situation and agreed on the name of Shehbaz Sharif as chairman PAC.

PTI’s Noor Alam said that chairman PAC should not chair the proceeding of accountability body when the audit objections related to his family would be examined. Sharif, on it, rushed to remark that he would let the things reach this stage.

The government and opposition, in last three months, could not decide the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee. Both sides (government and opposition) were willing to keep chairmanship in its fold.

Meeting with NA speaker

Later, leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif also met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in his chambers at Parliament House. In the meeting both leaders have consensus on enactment of legislation and resolving the Public issues.

The Speaker congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of opposition leader the PAC will play its constitutional role more effectively. He said that the Parliament will become strengthen and process of enactment of effective legislation will possible with the formation of standing committees.

Asad Qaiser said that we have to play bipartisan role for the enactment of effective legislation. He said that coordination between government and opposition is inevitable for promotion of Parliamentary democracy. He expressed the desire for harmony between government and opposition parties and passions to tolerate each other to run the proceeding of the House smoothly. He expressed the hope that leader of the opposition will play his due role for smooth functioning of the House. He appreciated the positive role played by the Opposition in connection of constitution of Standing Committees.

On this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif assured the Speaker his full cooperation in enactment of legislation and thanked him for issuance of Production Order of Khawaja Saad Rafique on his request. Appreciating the role of Speaker to run the proceeding of the House above the party afflation, he said that Speaker’s neutrality has increased the dignity of the House.