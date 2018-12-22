Share:

STOCKHOLM - The statement comes after recent reports by Radio Sweden that Moscow had allegedly expelled the attache from the country.

“The Swedish Foreign Ministry announced it had refused to satisfy Russian applications for diplomatic visas. And Russia responded to this by asking a diplomat at the Swedish Embassy in Moscow to leave the country. The Swedish Foreign Ministry regrets the decision of Russia”, the press service told Sputnik.

In the meantime, the Russian Foreign Ministry also refused to share any information concerning the situation.

Earlier in the day, Swedish Ambassador to Moscow Peter Ericson declined to comment on the issue, telling Sputnik that the media had to address the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Swedish newspaper Expressen has claimed that Stockholm had made such a decision, fearing, that the two Russians may have links to the intelligence services. The outlet added that the diplomat was also a correspondent of the Finnish newspaper Kansan Uutiset in Moscow.