National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a supplementary reference against the accused in Ashiana Housing scandal.

In the supplementary reference, 13 persons including Shahbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad have been nominated.

The NAB has filed supplementary reference in Accountability Court (AC) led by Judge Syed Najm ul Hassan Bokhari in Lahore on Saturday. The reference contains 3 volumes and over 1000 pages.

It is said in the supplementary reference inquiry in respect of Ashiana Housing scam was started on January 10. The formal investigations, in this case, were launched on May 4.

The supplementary reference said Shahbaz Sharif issued illegal orders in October 2014. He had also issued illegal orders in March 2014.

Shahbaz visited Ashiana Iqbal project in March 2014. Through his illegal orders, Shahbaz directed Punjab Land Development Company to stop the process of auction. PLDC was running Ashiana Iqbal project in December 2013. Shahbaz Sharif visited the project and decided to shift the project. He himself decided to turn Ashiana project into Public partnership model.

It was further said in the reference due to the nexus between the accused persons a huge loss amounting to Rs 660 million was caused to the national kitty.