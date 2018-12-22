Share:

KARACHI : A consortium of 12 reputable banks, steered by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has been created for taking various broad-based initiatives to improve financial inclusion in Pakistan. The ‘Asaan Mobile Account Scheme’ has been structured under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and Synergy Dentsu has been selected, after evaluating six major advertising agencies, to promote this resourceful initiative.

The unbanked population can simply operate the ‘Asaan Mobile Account’, through any smartphone, to access highly secured banking solutions. The nation can derive tremendous benefits from this project, as it provides easier access to funds for the masses and enables a more documented-economy for Pakistan. The contributing banks include; HBL, MCB, UBL, Askari Bank, Bank Al Falah, Dubai Islamic Bank, Meezan Bank, JS Bank and FINCA Bank, along with Micro-Finance Institutions like; Telenor MF Bank, Mobilink MF Bank and U-Bank.