KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested two commanders of banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat in the Bahadurabad area on Friday.

The arrested commanders of the banned militant outfit were identified as Rehmat Ali Shah alias Qari Sahib and Sabir Shah alias Mullah. According to district East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, the suspects were associated with Javed Swati group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat chapter, adding that suspect Rehmat Ali Shah was involved in attack on a police post in Bajaur in 2009 with a bomb while suspect Sabir Shah had been operating a Taliban network in Kati Pahari area of district west of Karachi. The suspects had been managed to escape to Afghanistan through Quetta after the Karachi operation began on September 2013, said the police official, added that Sabir is also a close aide of TTP-Swat commander Akhtar Zaman. Police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and hand grenades from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, rangers claimed to have arrested eight more suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, four suspects who were later identified as Badshah Hussain, Abdur Rahim, Naeem Syed and Shahid Ali Imtiaz were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Gadap Town area, adding that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested four more suspects during a series of raids in Sharifabad and Nazimabad areas. The suspects arrested included Ayaz, Qamar Zaman, Abdul Wakeel and Hassan. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes and drug peddling. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.