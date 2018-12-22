Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said on Saturday that implementation of the rule of law will be ensured without any discrimination.

Addressing a ceremony of Jhelum Bar, he said that good things were emerging in the politics of Pakistan under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The information minister said role of lawyers was of vital importance for the betterment of society. He said that the government was also bringing judicial reforms.

Fawad Chaudhry said every possible facility will be provided to the legal fraternity and Bar Councils.