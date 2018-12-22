Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced MA/MSc/MCom (Part I & II) results for annual Examinations 2018.

The results were announced for the subjects of Economics, English, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Urdu, Commerce, Applied Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Psychology, and Physical Education & Sports Sciences, according to a press release issued by UoG controller examinations Dr Muhammad Danish.

Result intimation cards of regular candidates have been dispatched to their colleges and those of private candidates to the addresses provided by them, the press release said.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, applications should be submitted within 20 days from the date of result declaration.

Rechecking applications could also be submitted within 20 days from the date of result declaration, it added. Rechecking forms are available at Bank of Punjab (BOP) at Hafiz Hayat Campus and Fawarah Chowk branches.

Results are available at UoG websitewww.uog.edu.pk . Candidates can also check their results by sending their roll number via SMS to 800241. MA/MSc/M.Com (Part I & II) supplementary exams are scheduled to begin in February, 2019.

Applications with single fee will be received between December 20, 2018 and January 1, 2019; with double fee between January 2 and January 10. 2019. Applications forms can be downloaded from UoG website.