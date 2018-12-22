I wish to draw attention towards the danger of unclear and unsafe water usage. Nowadays a lot of people in the city are falling ill due to water-borne diseases such as cholera. Also, mosquito breeding has increased. Our locality is concerned about this issue. The poor obviously cannot afford fancy treatments to cure these diseases.

It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to issue a certificate of verification of safe water which is fit for usage. I hope my concern will reach the ears of the concerned authorities through your newspaper.

BUSHRA KHALID,

Karachi, December 12.