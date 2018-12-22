Share:

A video of Director General of Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor playing cricket in the streets of Karachi on Friday night has gone viral on social media.

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi tweeted about the video and thanked the security forces. “City of Lights back in colours. Karachi boys enjoying late night road cricket with DG ISPR. Missed the opportunity being at Turkey. Thank you our brave security forces,” Afridi tweeted.

In reply DG ISPR thanked Afridi through his personal account and even joked that if Afridi was there no one would have given him the bat.

“Thank you Lala. Yes missed you. If you were there no one would have given me the bat! Great to see the vibrant youth of Karachi. Thanks to sacrifices of Sindh Rangers, Police, LEAs and the resilient Pakistanis,” he tweeted.

Karachi Mayor Imran Ismail also tweeted about the video which shows DG ISPR playing cricket with youngsters in the streets of Karachi. “What a pleasant sight, life of Karachi restored Alhamdollilah. This is the video of Maj Gen Asif Ghaffor playing cricket on the streets of Karachi. Thanks to Pak Army, Rangers and LEA’s for bringing peace back to the beautiful city of Quaid,” he posted.