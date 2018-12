Share:

BHALWAL - The wall of kindness a charity work and a kind of welfare, has been established here at Tehsil Courts Complex Bhalwal by anonymous people.

People are donating miscellaneous useful items such as winter clothing, edibles etc. to the hapless destitute persons.

Moreover the wall is also serving "unexpected" purpose of keeping walls clean and free from spitting. Local inhabitants are exuding their humanity via this initiative.