Share:

KARACHI - Police have establish an anti-riot women wing to deal with protests and rallies in the city.

Korangi SSP Ali Raza formed the anti-riot force on the directives of Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. In the first phase, the anti-riot women unit consists of 25 women police officers. Police personnel have been prepared and refresher and training courses have been started. Preparation for the second platoon is also expected soon in the second phase.

The Sindh Police IG also lauded the efforts of the Korangi SSP. The IG directed formation of district wise anti-riot women force and keeping the strength of the women police within their districts. He said that women police personnel should be deployed to deal with operational, investigation and emergency purposes.