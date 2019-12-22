Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that doctors serve humanity and their foremost priority must be upholding the sanctity of the profession. She awarded degrees to 126 successful students of 11th badge at the fifth convocation of Services Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain, Prof Zafrullah Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof Javed Gardezi, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Alfareed Zafar, Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Dr Abrar Ashraf, Dean Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Salim Cheema, MS Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr Mohammad Ameer, faculty, students and parents.

Chairman Pakistan Kidney and Institute Professor Javed Gardezi took oath from the successful students.

While distributing medals and prizes among students, Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “Doctors have taken an oath to serve the humanity. They must respect it throughout their professional lives. Saving lives and giving best possible treatment to patients must be the foremost priority of doctors. This is no ordinary task, hence God chooses special people for this special task.” She also said doctors earn special prayers from people for helping them in pains and sufferings. She said: “Without the help of parents, it is extremely difficult for children to become high achievers. Parents’ efforts are reflected in the achievements of their children.”

Prof Mahmood Ayaz said that the SIMS was a modern institution keeping pace with developments in international world. He further said that the Institute was providing teaching facilities to students of 40 different postgraduate programs. A short film documenting history and performance of the SIMS was also played on the occasion.

APP adds: Yasmin Rashid has launched the largest-ever programme for health of school children under the Chief Minister’s School Health and Nutrition Programme.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Government Higher Secondary School Jeevan Gondal, Sargodha on Saturday. Under the Programme, in the first phase, health and nutrition status of more than 50,000 public school children across the province would be examined. Children requiring further screening would be provided diagnosis and treatment through the Mobile Health Units and government facilities.

Yasmin said that the programme had been launched under special directives by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas, Provincial Minister for Labour, Ansar Majeed Khan, Secretary Primary Secondary Healthcare Captain (retd) Usman Younas, MPA Iftikhar Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha. Yasmin said that this year, the project was piloted at the Central Model School in Lahore. It was later expanded to 11 schools of Lahore and it had now been scaled up to the entire province. The Mobile Health Units had been provided to nine divisional headquarters in the province.

These were equipped with X-Ray and ultrasound machines, blood screening facilities as well as doctors and specialists, she added.

She said the School Health Nutrition Supervisor would conduct a thorough medical examination of children and assess their physical and nutrition status. In the next phase, she said the medical checkup of students of private schools would be conducted whereas in the third phase, proper nutrition arrangements would be made for students.

She said that in the next two years, record of all children would be computerized and cards would be given to every student.