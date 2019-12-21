Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 45th meeting of governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency held in the conference room of RDA on Saturday.

The meeting started with the recitation of Holy Quran after which Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza welcomed the participants/members of governing body.

The meeting was attended by the newly appointed members of governing body including Haji Amjad MPA PP-13, Maj (Retd) Muhammad Latasub Satti MPA PP-6, Nasreen Tariq MPA (W-301), Muhammad Muqarab Ali Technical Expert/Member, Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar Technical Expert/Member, Director General RDA Ms Ammara Khan, MD WASA, DAF RDA, Representatives of Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, MCR and officers of RDA/WASA Rawalpindi.

DG RDA gave progress update on the ongoing development projects of RDA which include Ring Road Project and Nullah Lai Expressway.

Chairman RDA also apprised the members about some new initiatives such as kitchen gardening, rainwater harvesting etc. In the 45th governing body meeting, LDA Building & Zoning Regulations 2019 with slight amendments were also adopted.

Chairman RDA also reiterated that governing body meeting should be held on regular basis. Meeting was concluded with a vote a thanks.