Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - The AJK Prime Minister and President have strongly condemned the fresh wave of unprovoked firing by Indian BSF at the population along Line of Control. AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan and President Masood Khan strongly condemned the unabated violation of ceasefire and martyrdom of two innocent civilians by the Indian firing. In their separate statements, they said the Indian aggressive postures have threatened peace in the entire region. In his twitter post, the AJK Prime Minister lauded the befitting response of valiant armed forces to the enemy. He directed the administration of district concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the precious lives of citizens. The AJK President in a statement also voiced grave concern over the escalating terrorism of Indian troops in different sectors of the Line of Control and targeting of civilian population in Azad Kashmir. He termed it a cowardly act and an attempt by Modi government to divert attention from the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir as well as in India. Masood Khan said India’s cowardly acts would never deter the valiant people of Azad Kashmir from their supreme goal of freedom, and they would continue to support the ongoing struggle in occupied Kashmir for its liberation from India.