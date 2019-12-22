Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints will take on Master Paints Black in the Aquafina Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2019 main final today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club at 2:30pm. LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that Maj Gen (R) Mian Nadeem Ejaz will grace the final as chief guest while Aquafina Media Head Fatima Khalid will be guest of honour. One of the finalist teams, Master Paints, consists of Farooq Amin Sufi, Bilal Haye, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mariano Regal while other finalist team comprises Sufi Muhammad Amir, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Manuel Eduardo Carranza.