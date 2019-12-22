Share:

LAHORE - The 24-year-old Tekken prodigy from Lahore, Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique did the unthinkable and won EVO Japan and EVO USA in the 2019. His massive wins resulted in global stardom in the world of e-sports and now the first Red Bull athlete based out of Pakistan has unsurprisingly, rightfully earned the title of ESPN e-sports Player of the Year 2019. The official ESPN website hypes up Ash, stating: “Arslan Ash’s dominance in Tekken didn’t just make him a superstar though. It put Pakistan on the map for e-sports,” and that “Ash’s story of overcoming the odds and becoming Tekken’s top dog for most of 2019 resonates beyond e-sports.”