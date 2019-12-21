Share:

Health care is basically a medical care which is provided to the people. It is raid to be an effect by doctors to maintain physical, medical and emotional wellbeing of the individuals. Health care is to be provided the hospitals and clinic by treating with medicine, surgery and nursery.

Access to basic health facilities is a fundamental rights of the every human being, but unfortunately the condition of Pakistan dose not guarantees the rights to health to hits citizens. Despite this negligence in the constitution of the state. Pakistan’s have been provided with many of the government hospitals, but the miserable situation is that these hospitals are in their worst conditions and also lacks basic health facilities.

Adding more to it, it is to be noted that the doctors who shows the almost negligence towards the patients. And it is not just the doctors, the whole hospital staff shows the same attitude. These issues are in need to be addressed or earlier as possible because the citizens are now facing different kinds of disease.

BISMA MUNIR,

Lahore.