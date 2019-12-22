Share:

LAHORE - Expressing displeasure over delay in implementing open door policy, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan has issued directives for improving governance and public service delivery in letter and spirit. He was presiding over a video-link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The Chief Secretary said that officers should perform their duties honestly and diligently so that desired targets could be achieved. It is priority of the government to address problems of the common man and no compromise could be made on this important matter, he asserted. Asking the officers to ensure punctuality and accessibility, the CS said that open door policy must be followed strictly and the common man should be given due respect in government offices. He mentioned that in democratic system, elected representatives play an important role, adding that officers must be courteous with parliamentarians and get their feedback for resolving peoples’ problems. He said that officers would be given ‘full authority’ but they would be held accountable. He said that performance would be reviewed monthly and the officers who fail to deliver would be removed from their posts. Administrative secretaries have been asked to devolve their powers to commissioners and deputy commissioners, he added. He ordered that availability of daily-use commodities, especially edibles, be ensured at the prices fixed by the government. Stern action be taken against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators, he said. He asked deputy commissioners and districts police officers to visit wholesale fruit and vegetable markets twice a week, besides holding joint open courts. The CS also directed Punjab Food Authority to extend full cooperation to district administrations in the drive against adulteration. He said that under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign special attention should be paid to tree plantation, cleanliness and patchwork of roads in cities. Another direction was about expediting anti-encroachment drive and revenue collection, particularly water tax (Abyana). The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore whereas other commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

IQTIDAR GILANI